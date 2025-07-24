Russian passenger plane crashes in far east, 50 feared dead

MOSCOW: A Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying nearly 50 people crashed in Russia’s far east on Thursday, with initial reports indicating no survivors.

Emergency services confirmed the aircraft, operated by Siberia-based Angara Airlines, was found burning in a forested area near Tynda.

The plane, built in 1976, was en route from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda when it disappeared from radar.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

However, the emergencies ministry reported a slightly lower figure of around 40.

Debris was located approximately 15 km from Tynda, a remote town near the Chinese border.

Yuliya Petina, an emergency services official, said a Mi-8 helicopter spotted the burning fuselage.

“Rescuers continue to make their way to the scene of the accident,“ she wrote on Telegram.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash.

Unverified footage from a helicopter, circulating on social media, showed the wreckage in a densely wooded area. – Reuters