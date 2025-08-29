Sacked Thai PM says acted for country’s benefit in Cambodia call

BANGKOK: Former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared on Friday that her actions during a controversial phone conversation with Cambodian leader Hun Sen were motivated solely by national interest.

She maintained that her intentions focused entirely on serving the country rather than pursuing any personal advantage during the discussion that ultimately led to her dismissal.

“My intentions were for the benefit of the country not for personal gain, but for the lives of the people, including civilians and soldiers,“ she told reporters after the Constitutional Court terminated her premiership saying she had failed in her duty during the call, a recording of which was leaked online. – AFP