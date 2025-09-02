SCO should lead global governance initiative model says Xi Jinping

TIANJIN: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must play a leading role as a model for implementing the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), stated Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He made these remarks while chairing the SCO Plus meeting at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre during the 2025 SCO Summit on Monday.

Xi emphasised that the principles of non alignment, non confrontation and not targeting third parties must continue to be upheld.

Efforts should also be intensified to build a common security community in the region, thereby driving global stability, he asserted.

The leader also announced the establishment of three major platforms for China SCO cooperation in energy, green industry and digital economy.

Additionally, three collaboration centres will be developed involving technological innovation, higher education and vocational and technical education.

China stands ready to develop an artificial intelligence application cooperation centre with other member states and share achievements in this field, he said.

He further welcomed participation from all to utilise the BeiDou Satellite Navigation System and join the International Lunar Research Station project.

Over the next five years, China aims to treat 500 patients with congenital heart disease (CHD), perform 5,000 cataract surgeries and conduct 10,000 cancer screenings for SCO member states.

Xi also stressed China’s support for the SCO to expand cooperation with multilateral mechanisms like the United Nations (UN), ASEAN and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), while jointly safeguarding international trade order and improving global and regional governance. – Bernama, CMG