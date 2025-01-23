SINGAPORE: A naturalised Singaporean man was charged on Thursday with helping foreigners forge documents and falsify accounts as part of a S$3 billion ($2.24 billion) money laundering ring.

Wang Junjie, 42, is the latest person charged in connection with Singapore’s biggest money laundering case and faces 15 charges. Two former bankers were charged in August, 2024.

Wang’s lawyer declined to comment.

Ten foreigners were arrested in simultaneous raids in August 2023 over money laundering that shocked the Asian financial hub because of the staggeringly large amount of money, cars, luxury goods and properties involved.

All 10 foreigners served jail terms of between 13 and 17 months and have been deported from Singapore and barred from re-entering Singapore.

The case has prompted policy reforms that include making it easier for authorities to prosecute money laundering cases.