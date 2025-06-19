SINGAPORE: Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Thursday confirmed two local Zika cases at Woodlands Street 11 and Street 32.

In a Facebook post, the NEA said it has commenced wastewater and mosquito surveillance in the surrounding residential areas following each case notification.

“This enhanced surveillance has revealed persistent Zika virus signals in the area, which suggests that this is an area with likely Zika transmission,” it said.

The NEA advised residents in the area, especially pregnant women, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their health closely.

“Persons showing symptoms suggestive of Zika infections should see a doctor early, to be diagnosed and managed accordingly,” the NEA added.

Zika virus infection is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the Zika virus. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

In a separate post, the CDA said symptoms of Zika include rashes, fever, joint pain, muscle pain, headache, and conjunctivitis (red eye).

Infection during pregnancy can cause certain birth defects in the foetus, including neurological complications and microcephaly, where the baby’s head is much smaller than expected, the CDA said on its website.