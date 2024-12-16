SINGAPORE: Singapore has witnessed a 31.6 per cent rise in arrests related to harbouring or employing immigration offenders in the first nine months of 2024, with 304 individuals taken into custody, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told local media, reported Xinhua.

This marks a significant increase compared to the 231 arrests during the same period in 2023.

The majority of the immigration offenders were holders of work passes whose permits had lapsed or been cancelled. Many overstayed their permits and, during that time, engaged in illegal employment activities, the ICA reported.

In addition, local media said that the number of arrests for illegal entry and overstaying also saw an increase in 2023, with 587 individuals arrested, compared to 357 in 2022.

To combat illegal immigration, the ICA said it conducts an average of 60 enforcement operations each month, which include border checks, local raids and joint operations with other agencies.