South Australia bans plastic fish soy sauce containers to reduce waste

SYDNEY: South Australia has implemented a ban on plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers to address environmental concerns about plastic pollution.

These popular sushi accessories, known as shoyu-tai, frequently escape waste management systems and contaminate natural environments.

Environment Minister Susan Close explained that “single-use plastics are often used for seconds but they last a lifetime in our natural environment”.

She added that “the small size of the fish-shaped soy containers means they’re easily dropped, blown away, or washed into drains, making them a frequent component of beach and street litter”.

South Australia becomes the first Australian state to prohibit these plastic fish containers, expanding its existing restrictions on single-use items.

Manufacturer Asahi Sogyo produces approximately one million similar novelty containers daily, including small pigs and tiny bottles.

Restaurants must now transition to alternative soy sauce delivery methods such as sachets, squeezable packs, or compostable containers.

Japanese restaurant owner Abby Zhang welcomed the ban as a “positive step forward” for sustainability efforts.

Zhang noted that her establishment already switched to compostable alternatives with customer support.

Globally, over 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced annually, with half designated for single-use applications.

Only 15% of plastic waste gets collected for recycling, with just 9% actually being recycled through the process. – AFP