South Korea heavy rains and landslides death toll rises to 19

SEOUL: The death toll from last week’s heavy rains and landslides in South Korea has risen to 19, with nine others still missing, according to government data released Tuesday. The Interior Ministry confirmed the latest fatality, bringing the total number of casualties and missing persons to 28.

The worst-hit areas include Sancheong in the south, where 10 deaths were reported, Gapyeong in the north with three fatalities, and Seosan in the west with two. Four missing persons were reported in Sancheong and another four in Gapyeong.

Emergency restoration efforts are underway, with 2,976 out of 6,752 damaged buildings and facilities already undergoing repairs. More than 14,000 people have sought shelter since the heavy rains began, and 2,549 remain unable to return home. - Bernama-Yonhap