Sri Lanka bans predatory pet fish to protect native ecosystems

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will prohibit four species of predatory ornamental fish including Piranhas that have escaped into natural waterways and caused significant ecological damage.

Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar announced the ban aims to protect inland water bodies from invasive species that threaten native biodiversity and local fishing communities.

The import, sale and transportation of Redline Snakehead, Knife Fish, Alligator Gar and Piranha will be banned from Saturday to prevent further ecosystem disruption.

Snakeheads have become particularly problematic as they can grow over one metre long and are rapidly multiplying in northwestern lakes.

Officials suspect irresponsible pet owners released these fish into Deduru Oya lake when they could no longer care for them.

The fisheries ministry has organised a fishing competition for anglers to catch Snakeheads starting this Saturday alongside the ban implementation.

Sri Lankans do not traditionally consume Snakehead fish, allowing this voracious predator to thrive while consuming smaller native species and amphibians.

Pet owners currently keeping these four species must notify authorities and surrender them to state-run aquariums for proper containment. – AFP