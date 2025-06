KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Scotia Sea at 4.32 pm this afternoon.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometres (km) occurred at a distance of 3,152 km southeast of Puerto Montt, Chile.

However, MetMalaysia informed that there was no tsunami threat to Malaysia.