Swiss minister sees opportunity after US tariff talks in Washington

GENEVA: Switzerland’s vice president described his recent meetings with senior United States officials as constructive amid efforts to address steep new import tariffs.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin expressed optimism about future bilateral relations following discussions in Washington but provided no specific details.

President Donald Trump’s administration imposed a 39% tariff on Swiss goods starting August 1, among the highest rates applied to dozens of trading partners.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin visited Washington in early August seeking to improve the tariff situation.

Their initial brief meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who does not handle tariff policy, produced no significant progress.

Parmelin confirmed he held productive talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his latest trip.

He stated that Switzerland sees real opportunity ahead for both nations and remains committed to deepening their economic partnership.

The economy ministry declined to disclose negotiation details for tactical reasons, according to domestic news agency Keystone-ATS.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis revealed that Switzerland presented an optimised offer during the discussions led by Parmelin.

Parmelin and Keller-Sutter had previously met Bessent and Greer in Geneva last May attempting to negotiate a tariff agreement.

The new 39% rate replaces a 10% baseline levy Trump introduced in April on imports from numerous countries.

Higher tariffs threaten major Swiss export sectors including watchmaking, industrial machinery, chocolate, and cheese.

Swiss businesses fear competitors in the European Union and Japan facing only 15% tariffs and Britain’s 10% rate will gain significant advantages.

Bern emphasizes that the United States maintains a substantial services trade surplus and most US industrial goods enter Switzerland without tariffs.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs recently revised Switzerland’s 2026 growth forecast down to 0.8% from 1.2% due to higher US import tariffs. – AFP