Swiss pilot nears solar plane altitude record with 8,224m flight

GENEVA: Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan came within approximately one thousand metres of setting a new altitude record for solar-powered aircraft during Sunday’s test flight.

The 53-year-old eco-explorer reached 8,224 metres in his SolarStratos electric plane during a four-and-a-half-hour journey before safely landing at Sion airport in southwestern Switzerland.

This achievement brings Domjan closer to his ultimate goal of surpassing the 10,000 metre mark, matching the cruising altitude of commercial airliners.

The current world record for solar-powered flight stands at 9,235 metres, set in 2010 by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg aboard the experimental Solar Impulse aircraft.

Domjan’s recent flight eclipsed his previous SolarStratos benchmark of 6,589 metres achieved during a warm-up attempt on 31 July.

Friday’s scheduled attempt was aborted due to insufficient thermal conditions, with Domjan conserving battery power for Sunday’s more favourable weather window.

The two-seater SolarStratos aircraft features advanced solar cells across its 24.8-metre wingspan, requiring extended sun exposure to fully recharge its batteries between flights.

“Being a pioneer means attempting what might not succeed,“ Domjan told AFP before Sunday’s record attempt.

The determined aviator emphasised the importance of demonstrating solar energy’s potential through continued high-altitude testing.

Ground crews will now prepare the aircraft for its next record attempt by maximising solar charging during daylight hours.

Domjan remains committed to pushing boundaries in sustainable aviation, stating his intention to repeatedly attempt the 10,000 metre milestone until successful.

The SolarStratos project aims to showcase electric aviation’s capabilities while promoting renewable energy solutions in transportation. – AFP