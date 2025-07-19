Syria announces ceasefire in Sweida, urges end to hostilities

DAMASCUS: Syria’s presidency announced an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire on Saturday, calling on all parties to halt hostilities following violent clashes in the predominantly Druze region of Sweida.

The statement urged full compliance to prevent further bloodshed after nearly a week of unrest that left hundreds dead.

The Syrian interior ministry confirmed security forces had begun deploying in Sweida to restore order.

The violence initially erupted between Bedouin fighters and Druze factions before escalating with government intervention.

US envoy Tom Barrack, who serves as both ambassador to Turkey and Syria envoy, revealed on Friday that Israel and Syria had agreed to a ceasefire backed by Turkey, Jordan, and neighboring states.

Barrack emphasized the need for Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to disarm and work toward a unified Syrian identity.

Israel stated its intervention aimed to protect the Druze minority while maintaining demilitarization near its border.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, however, accused Israel of fueling division. An Israeli official disclosed on Friday that limited Syrian military access to Sweida would be permitted for two days. - REUTERS