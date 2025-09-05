TAIPEI: Taiwan's government said on Friday that during World War Two the Chinese communist party made “no substantial contribution“ in fighting Japan, and instead took the opportunity to expand and consolidate their own forces.

The Chinese communists did not “lead” the resistance against Japan, and it was the Republic of China government which ultimately won the war, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

The republican government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists, and Republic of China remains the island's formal name.