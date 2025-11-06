Teen pleads ‘not guilty’ to shooting Colombian presidential candidate

BOGOTA: A fifteen-year-old boy accused of trying to assassinate a Colombian presidential candidate pled “not guilty” on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office told AFP.

The teen was formally charged with the attempted homicide of 39-year-old conservative candidate Miguel Uribe, who was shot twice in the head on Saturday and is fighting for his life in hospital.

The boy was also charged with carrying a firearm.

Footage from the scene showed Uribe addressing supporters in western Bogota when a youth rushed toward him firing at least eight shots.

Uribe was hit twice in the head and once in the leg.

The alleged gunman was apprehended by security guards and a Glock nine-millimeter pistol was recovered.

Police believe the teen was a “sicario” or hitman working for money.

As a minor he faces eight years in detention if found guilty.