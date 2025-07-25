Thai-Cambodia border clashes escalate with heavy artillery fire

BANGKOK: Fresh clashes erupted between Thai and Cambodian troops along their shared border early Friday, marking the second consecutive day of hostilities.

Thailand’s military confirmed that Cambodian forces deployed heavy weaponry, including artillery and BM-21 rocket systems.

“Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems,“ the Thai military stated.

“Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation.”

The latest escalation follows a series of skirmishes that have heightened tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Both sides have accused each other of provocation, though neither has disclosed casualty figures.

The disputed border region has long been a flashpoint, with historical territorial disagreements occasionally flaring into armed confrontations.

Analysts warn that continued clashes could destabilise regional security if diplomatic efforts fail to de-escalate the situation. - Reuters