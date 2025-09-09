Thai court orders ex-PM Thaksin to serve one-year jail term

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Supreme Court has ordered former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to serve a one-year prison term after ruling his previous hospital stay was an improper substitute for incarceration.

The court determined that the 76-year-old politician’s 2023 hospitalisation did not legally count as serving his prison sentence for corruption and abuse of power convictions.

Thaksin had originally received an eight-year sentence upon returning from exile in August 2023 but never spent time in a prison cell.

His sentence was subsequently reduced to one year through a royal pardon before he received early release under a scheme for elderly prisoners.

The court declared that sending him to hospital was not legal since his medical condition did not constitute an urgent matter.

Judges issued a warrant for Thaksin’s transfer to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin serving his one-year term immediately.

The Shinawatra political dynasty has been the primary opposition to Thailand’s pro-military and pro-royalty establishment for two decades.

This ruling represents another significant setback for the family following recent political and legal challenges.

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra was recently removed from the prime minister’s office after a constitutional court ruling.

The former prime minister appeared at court smiling and posing for photographs alongside his daughter before the verdict.

Paetongtarn described her father as remaining in good spirits and continuing as a spiritual leader for their political movement.

Thaksin originally served as prime minister from 2001 until his second term was interrupted by a military coup in 2006.

His return from exile and immediate hospitalisation coincided with his Pheu Thai party forming a new government in 2023.

This timing raised public suspicions about a potential backroom deal and allegations of special treatment for the influential politician.

The Supreme Court’s special division for political office holders began investigating the case in April 2024.

The court examined prison and medical officials to determine whether Thaksin’s sentence had been properly served.

This verdict follows the Pheu Thai party’s recent ouster from government after a coalition led by former ally Anutin Charnvirakul took power.

Thaksin briefly left the country by private jet ahead of the verdict, sparking speculation about possible flight.

He returned to Thailand on Monday before the court delivered its ruling on Tuesday. – AFP