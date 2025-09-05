Thai ex-PM Thaksin leaves country before crucial leadership vote

BANGKOK: Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra announced his departure from the country hours before a parliamentary vote that could oust his party from power.

The influential political figure revealed his exit via social media early Friday morning, stating he had left by private jet.

Thaksin’s political dynasty has engaged in decades-long power struggles with Thailand’s pro-military and pro-monarchy establishment.

His departure comes amid declining influence for his family due to mounting legal and political challenges.

Thaksin stated he initially travelled to Singapore for a medical check-up but diverted to Dubai following an airport closure.

He plans to visit friends in Dubai and consult with respiratory and orthopaedic specialists during his stay.

His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office last Friday by the Constitutional Court over an ethics violation.

Parliament will vote Friday for her successor, with conservative rivals likely ending the Pheu Thai party’s leadership since the 2023 elections.

Thaksin faces a crucial Supreme Court verdict next week regarding his early prison release.

The 76-year-old former leader stated he intends to return to Thailand by September 8 to attend court in person.

Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 military coup and spent 15 years in self-exile before returning in August 2023.

He was immediately sentenced to an eight-year prison term for historical corruption and abuse of power charges.

His transfer to a hospital on health grounds and subsequent royal pardon prompted the judicial investigation into potential special treatment. – AFP