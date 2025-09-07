Thousands pay silent farewell to Giorgio Armani in Milan

MILAN: Thousands of mourners visited Milan’s fashion district on Saturday to pay their respects to Giorgio Armani, Italy’s most famous designer who died this week at the age of 91.

His wooden casket with white roses placed on top lay in the vast dark exhibition space at his company’s headquarters where catwalk shows are held, surrounded by dozens of small lanterns on the floor.

The passing of Armani has sparked an outpouring of grief with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike.

Over a career spanning five decades, he built a business empire ranging from haute couture to home furnishing with his name becoming synonymous with elegant simplicity.

Pier Carlo Bertoglio who travelled from nearby Lodi to the Armani offices said everything Armani did in his life he did out of passion.

Everyone there that day should testify to the love they have received from him according to Bertoglio.

John Elkann, the scion of Italy’s prominent Agnelli family, and his wife Lavinia were among the first visitors.

Elkann who heads the Agnelli family’s investment vehicle Exor had previously discussed a potential combination with Armani to create an Italian luxury goods conglomerate including Exor-owned sports car maker Ferrari.

The talks between Armani and Elkann ultimately led nowhere according to sources.

Armani who had no children has put in place measures to ensure continuity and independence for his business which he ran with trusted family members and long-time colleagues.

Early visitors also included Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala with Italy’s fashion capital declaring a day of public mourning on Monday.

Milan is full of Armani signs and it would be impossible to forget him according to Sala.

His biggest legacy to the city is his profound belief in work as a means of self-realisation the mayor added.

People queued silently under the trees that line the cul-de-sac where the Armani offices designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando sit across from the Armani/Silos museum.

The museum opened in 2015 to mark 40 years of his career and currently displays the Armani Prive haute couture collections of the past 20 years.

Visitors included fellow designer Donatella Versace who arrived dressed in black carrying a bouquet of white orchids.

Oscar-winning film director Gabriele Salvatores and actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta also paid their respects.

Jonah Liu who stood in the crowd sporting an Armani t-shirt said where he grew up in China, Armani’s name is equal to Italian style.

Armani turned Italian elegance into a global fashion grammar and he felt obliged to come pay tribute to him Liu added.

In line with Armani’s wishes, a separate entry was reserved for group staff according to the arrangements.

Alessandra Caccavo, one of his employees, said she was sincerely attached to him while wiping away tears.

He made sure employees never wanted for anything and was exceptional and hospitable according to Caccavo.

The fact that they would always see him in the offices meant a lot when you think who he was she added. – Reuters