Three killed in rare stabbing at Seoul pizza restaurant

SEOUL: A man stabbed three people to death at a pizza restaurant in Seoul on Wednesday in a rare violent attack in the normally safe South Korean capital.

Police confirmed the attack in Seoul’s Gwanak district was carried out by the restaurant’s owner following a dispute with contractors.

Authorities responded around 11:00 am local time to an emergency call stating “Help me, I’ve been stabbed.”

The victims, comprising two men and one woman, were pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

The suspect in his forties attempted to take his own life at the scene but was prevented from doing so by responding officers.

Police stated they plan to take the suspect into custody pending necessary medical treatment.

South Korea maintains a very low murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people according to 2021 official statistics.

This incident follows several recent stabbing cases including an attack on three police officers in May. – AFP