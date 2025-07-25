Three quarters of UN states now recognise Palestinian statehood

PARIS: Three quarters of United Nations member states now recognise a Palestinian state, with France announcing it will formally join them in September.

The move marks a significant shift in international diplomacy amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which has intensified global calls for Palestinian self-determination.

According to an AFP tally, at least 142 out of 193 UN members have recognised or plan to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.

This includes most Middle Eastern, African, Latin American, and Asian nations, though major Western powers like the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan remain holdouts.

The push for Palestinian statehood dates back decades. In 1988, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat unilaterally declared independence, with Algeria becoming the first nation to formally recognise it.

A wave of recognitions followed, particularly in 2010-2011 when South American nations endorsed Palestinian claims after Israel resumed West Bank settlement construction.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly upgraded Palestine’s status to a “non-member observer state,“ allowing its flag to fly at UN headquarters.

More recently, European nations like Norway, Spain, and Ireland have recognised Palestine, signalling growing frustration with stalled peace talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently called for a Gaza ceasefire, suggesting it could pave the way for Palestinian statehood recognition.

Malta, Australia, and Canada are also considering the move. - AFP