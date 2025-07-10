Trump appoints Duffy as interim NASA chief amid leadership shake-up

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA, filling a vacancy left after the withdrawal of his earlier nominee.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions between Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over leadership at the space agency.

Duffy will temporarily oversee NASA, which has faced uncertainty due to Trump’s public dispute with Musk, who had backed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman for the role.

Trump praised Duffy’s performance in a post on Truth Social, stating, “Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs ... He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time.”

Isaacman, initially nominated in December, saw his candidacy abruptly withdrawn in May without explanation.

Trump later called the nomination “inappropriate” due to Musk’s business ties with NASA. Isaacman responded positively to Duffy’s appointment, calling it “a great move” and emphasizing the need for trusted political leadership at NASA.

The leadership transition coincides with reports of significant workforce reductions at NASA, with over 2,100 senior employees expected to depart through early retirements and buyouts.

Trump’s administration has also proposed budget cuts that threaten multiple science programs, adding to instability within the agency. - Reuters