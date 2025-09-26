Trump offers Turkey F-35 jets if Erdogan stops buying Russian oil

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump urged Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop purchasing Russian oil due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump hinted he might remove the ban preventing Ankara from acquiring advanced US stealth fighter jets if an agreement is reached.

Erdogan’s White House visit marked his first since 2019, the year Washington expelled Turkey from the F-35 programme over its acquisition of a Russian air defence system.

The US president stated they would discuss ending the dispute over the high-tech aircraft “very seriously” during their two-hour Oval Office meeting.

Trump expressed readiness to lift sanctions imposed on Ankara for buying Russian S-400 missiles if the discussions progressed positively.

He emphasised the Ukraine issue with Erdogan, whose nation has avoided international sanctions on Moscow while increasing Russian oil imports.

“I’d like to have him stop buying any oil from Russia while Russia continues this rampage,“ Trump told reporters before their talks began.

The US leader acknowledged Erdogan’s influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin but insisted stopping oil and gas purchases would be the most effective action.

Turkey ranks as Russia’s fourth-largest trading partner with $52 billion in annual exchanges, primarily comprising fossil fuels and electronics.

Trump recently shifted his stance by stating Ukraine can win the war, demanding Western allies cease Russian energy purchases before further sanctions.

The potential F-35 deal remained unclear as it has been a major point of contention since Trump’s first presidential term.

Washington removed Turkey from the flagship fighter jet programme six years ago over fears the Russian system could compromise F-35 capabilities.

Trump described the post-meeting talks as “very conclusive in so many different things” involving mutual interests between both nations.

He indicated announcements would follow later while suggesting defence sector sanctions could be lifted “almost immediately.”

The 79-year-old Republican has consistently admired the 71-year-old Turkish leader despite Turkey’s opposition crackdown.

“This is a guy who’s highly opinionated,“ Trump told reporters, adding he usually dislikes such people but makes an exception for Erdogan.

The US president joked his counterpart “knows about rigged elections better than anybody” while noting their friendship endured during his post-election hiatus.

Both leaders also addressed differences regarding Gaza and Syria, where Erdogan has strongly criticised key US ally Israel.

Erdogan expressed belief that working with Trump could resolve regional bitterness and problems through their combined influence. – AFP