Trump plans to speak with Putin in coming days about Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump stated he intends to discuss potential measures to halt the conflict during their upcoming conversation.

The president revealed these plans after his highly publicised meeting with Putin in Alaska last month yielded limited progress toward ceasefire negotiations.

“I’ll be speaking to him over the next few days and I’m going to know exactly what’s happening,“ Trump said regarding his planned discussion with the Russian leader.

The announcement comes amid continued international efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict. – Reuters