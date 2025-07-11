Trump reflects on near-assassination one year later, Secret Service acts

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump described the Secret Service’s handling of his near-fatal shooting last year as a “bad day” while expressing satisfaction with the investigation. The agency announced disciplinary action against six staff members over operational failures during the July 2024 attack in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a Fox News interview set to air Saturday, Trump acknowledged mistakes were made. “There were mistakes made. And that shouldn’t have happened,“ he told daughter-in-law Lara Trump during the discussion. The Republican leader recalled being struck by a bullet that grazed his ear while speaking at a campaign rally.

The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, fired from a nearby building before being neutralized by a counter-sniper identified only as David. “He did a fantastic job,“ Trump said, crediting the sharpshooter with preventing greater casualties. One rally attendee died, and two others were wounded alongside the president.

Reflecting on the chaotic moments after being hit, Trump said, “I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got whacked. There’s no question about that.” He praised the quick response of security personnel and bystanders during the crisis.

The Secret Service admitted to multiple failures in a statement, calling the incident “an operational failure” that exposed weaknesses in communication, technology, and human judgment. Reforms include improved inter-agency coordination and new aerial surveillance capabilities. Disciplinary measures against six personnel range from unpaid suspensions to reassignment from operational duties.

Security enhancements now feature expanded armored golf cart fleets for presidential transport, particularly relevant given Trump’s frequent golf course visits. The agency insists such breaches won’t recur, with Director Sean Curran stating, “The agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated.”- AFP