Trump says he believes Gaza ceasefire will hold as parties tired

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has stated his belief that the Israeli ceasefire which began in Gaza on Friday will hold.

Trump explained that both Israel and Hamas are “tired” of the ongoing fighting.

“It’ll hold. I think it’ll hold. They’re all tired of the fighting,“ Trump told reporters while confirming his weekend travel plans to Israel and mediator Egypt.

The President announced he would meet numerous leaders in Egypt on Monday to discuss the future of devastated Gaza.

He added that this meeting would likely take place in Cairo.

Trump confirmed he would also address the Israeli parliament during his earlier visit to the country on the same day.

The US President expressed confidence that the Gaza ceasefire would lead to broader Middle East peace.

“Now we have some little hot spots, but they’re very small... They’ll be very easy to put out. Those fires are going to be put out very quickly,“ he further commented. – AFP