Trump threatens Japan with new tariffs over rice exports dispute

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened Japan with new tariffs over its reluctance to accept American rice exports, escalating trade tensions just days before a critical deadline.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Japan of refusing US rice despite facing a shortage. “I have great respect for Japan, they won’t take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage,“ he wrote. “In other words, we’ll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a Trading Partner for many years to come.”

The warning follows Trump’s earlier announcement that he would unilaterally set tariff rates for trading partners by sending formal letters outlining new terms. Japan, the second-largest market for US milled rice exports, now faces potential economic repercussions if no agreement is reached before July 9.

Earlier this month, the US imposed a 10 percent tariff on imports from most trading partners but temporarily paused higher rates to allow negotiations. This pause expires next week, meaning steeper tariffs will automatically take effect unless deals are finalized.

So far, only two agreements have been announced—a broad framework with the UK and a temporary reduction in tariffs with China. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett hinted that more pacts are nearing completion, including a “double digit” number of trade deals.

Lawmakers are pushing to pass a major tax and spending bill by July 4, which could influence tariff negotiations. Hassett expects a “marathon session” with Trump to finalize rates for affected countries.