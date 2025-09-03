Trump to host Polish president for White House talks on Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump will host Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House for discussions centred on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and regional energy security concerns.

Trump extended the invitation shortly after Nawrocki’s August inauguration and previously intervened to include him in a key European leader telephone call about Ukraine instead of rival centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This marks Nawrocki’s second White House visit following his May meeting with Trump, which occurred at a crucial moment during the Polish election campaign that ultimately saw Nawrocki defeat Tusk’s pro-European centrist party candidate.

Wednesday’s agenda will focus primarily on stalled negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict and Poland’s specific security concerns, particularly given Trump’s recently expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lack of progress toward ending hostilities.

Trump publicly stated his disappointment with Putin on Tuesday and announced plans for unspecified actions to reduce casualties in the ongoing conflict.

The scheduled meeting begins with an 11 AM EDT Oval Office session followed by a private lunch between the two leaders, according to official White House announcements.

NATO member Poland shares direct borders with both Russia and conflict-ravaged Ukraine, making its security position particularly significant within current geopolitical dynamics.

Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Charles Kupchan anticipates Nawrocki will urge Trump to maintain firm opposition to Putin and avoid reducing American troop levels stationed in Poland.

The Polish president is expected to request enhanced United States security commitments and additional military personnel, though this may prove challenging during an ongoing US military force structure review likely to recommend reduced European deployments.

Poland’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski emphasised that increased United States presence in Poland would represent the ultimate success of Nawrocki’s relationship with Trump and his political movement.

Trump has consistently expressed support for Poland, praising its increased military spending and recognising its strategically challenging geographical position bordering aggressive neighbours.

Experts suggest Trump will seek expanded Polish weapons purchases from American manufacturers for both national defence and Ukrainian support efforts.

Poland represents a significant customer for United States defence systems including Abrams tanks, F-35 aircraft, Apache helicopters, Javelin missiles and HIMARS rocket launchers, with Washington recently approving a four billion dollar loan guarantee for additional purchases.

The meeting also provides an opportunity to revitalise United States participation in the Three Seas Initiative, a regional cooperation framework focusing on energy, transport and digital infrastructure between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas.

Former United States ambassador to Poland Paul Jones noted that renewed Three Seas Initiative engagement could advance Trump’s America First policy through increased energy and technology exports while simultaneously countering Chinese influence expansion in the region. – Reuters