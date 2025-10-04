Trump to lift water curbs to ‘make America’s showers great again’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, after complaining about it for years, signed an order to lift restrictions on water pressure in showers on Wednesday, saying he wanted to “take care of my beautiful hair.”

Trump’s executive order is aimed at reversing efficiency and water conservation steps taken by the last two Democratic presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

According to a White House fact sheet, Trump will “end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again.” “Overregulation chokes the American economy, entrenches bureaucrats, and stifles personal freedom,“ the fact sheet said.

Trump directed the Energy Department to rescind a rule begun by Obama and brought back by Biden that limited the flow from each showerhead on the market to 2.5 gallons (9.5 liters) of water per minute.

The order lifts water restrictions on basically any appliance that uses water, such as toilets and dishwashers.

“In my case, I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair,“ Trump said during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. He said he has to stand under the showerhead for 15 minutes under the current regulations, which he called ridiculous.

“We’re going to open it up so that people can live,“ he said.