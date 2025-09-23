Trump to meet global leaders at UN General Assembly this week

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is scheduled for a series of high-level meetings at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that the engagements will start with bilateral talks involving UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Trump will also hold separate discussions with the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.

A separate multilateral summit will bring together leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

The same meeting will include the participation of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. – Reuters