Trump visits Scotland to honor mother’s roots amid golf course opening

SCOTLAND: US President Donald Trump is set to visit Scotland this week, returning to the land where his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and raised. The trip marks a personal journey for Trump, who has often spoken fondly of his Scottish heritage.

“It’s great to be home, this was the home of my mother,“ Trump said during his last visit in 2023. Born in 1912 on the Isle of Lewis, MacLeod emigrated to the US at 18, later marrying Fred Trump and helping establish the family’s real estate empire.

Trump will officially open his newest golf course in Aberdeen, adding to his existing Scottish properties. The visit also highlights his mother’s humble beginnings in Tong, a small town where the family home still stands just 200 metres from the sea.

MacLeod, the youngest of 10 children, grew up speaking Gaelic before learning English. Life on Lewis was difficult post-World War I, prompting her to follow her sister’s footsteps to America in 1930. She worked as a domestic helper before meeting Fred Trump at a dance, marrying him in 1936.

Despite her later wealth, MacLeod remained connected to her roots, frequently visiting Lewis until her death in 2000. Trump has described her as “a great beauty” and “one of the most honest and charitable people I have ever known.”

However, not all Scots welcome Trump’s visit. Protests are planned in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, with some locals displaying banners criticizing him. A Stornoway shop recently hung a sign reading, “Shame on you Donald John,“ which authorities have asked to be removed.

The trip underscores Trump’s deep ties to Scotland, even as his presence remains divisive. - AFP