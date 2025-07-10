Turkey’s Erdogan appoints new communications director to oversee media

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Burhanettin Duran as the new communications director, replacing Fahrettin Altun, who held the position since 2018.

Duran, previously a deputy foreign minister, will oversee Turkey’s media landscape, which is largely pro-government.

The communications directorate, established in 2018, employs around 1,500 staff in Turkey and abroad.

Its key responsibilities include amplifying the government’s messaging globally and monitoring domestic media for what it labels as disinformation, particularly in independent or opposition outlets and on social media.

Reports indicate that approximately 90% of Turkey’s mainstream media supports the government, reinforcing Erdogan’s long-standing influence.

Duran, during his tenure at the foreign ministry, focused on African relations and played a role in mediating talks between Ethiopia and Somalia last year.

The official presidential gazette confirmed that Altun will now lead Turkey’s human rights and equality council after stepping down from the communications directorate. - Reuters