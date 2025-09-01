UK charges 47 more Palestine Action supporters as terror group row deepens

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police have charged an additional 47 individuals with supporting Palestine Action, increasing the total number of accused activists to 114.

Those charged range in age from 18 to 81 and will appear in court on October 27 and 28.

Conviction could result in a maximum prison sentence of six months according to police statements.

The United Kingdom government designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in July following aircraft vandalism at a Royal Air Force base.

That incident caused an estimated seven million pounds in damages.

Human rights organisations and United Nations experts have criticised the ban as legal overreach threatening free expression.

Multiple protests have occurred in London opposing the government’s decision.

Police have made more than 700 arrests related to the group since its prohibition under terrorism legislation.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper described the organisation as having a long history of unacceptable criminal damage.

She emphasised that many people might not understand the true nature of the group’s activities.

Cooper specifically stated that Palestine Action cannot be considered non-violent.

The network formed in 2020 to protest British complicity with Israel through direct action campaigns.

Activists have targeted arms companies including facilities belonging to Israeli firm Elbit.

They also stormed a Scottish golf course owned by United States President Donald Trump in March.

Protesters painted “GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE” on the grass during that demonstration.

Co-founder Huda Ammori has initiated legal proceedings to challenge the government’s ban.

A court hearing for that challenge is scheduled for November. – AFP