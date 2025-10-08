Ukraine and Russia exchange attacks leave five dead in border regions

MOSCOW: Ukraine and Russia launched attacks on each other’s territory early on Wednesday, leaving at least five people dead according to authorities from both sides.

In Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a missile strike killed three people in the village of Maslova Pristan, approximately 15 kilometres from the border.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the strike partially collapsed a “social facility” and posted images of what appeared to be a sports hall with its facade partially shattered.

“Three people were killed and one was wounded,“ Gladkov stated on Telegram, adding “There may be people under the rubble.”

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed an elderly couple according to the region’s governor.

“As a result of the enemy strike, a 62-year-old woman and an elderly man, whose identity is currently being established, were fatally wounded,“ governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The Ukrainian air force reported Russia fired at least 183 drones at Ukrainian territory between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Moscow’s defence ministry claimed it had intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, with most intercepted over the Belgorod region which remains a frequent target of attacks.

Both Moscow and Kyiv continue to deny targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

Kyiv is increasing retaliatory strikes on Russia’s energy and oil infrastructure, viewing this as legitimate response to Moscow’s offensive and daily attacks on Ukrainian cities that have periodically left millions without heating and power. – AFP