Ukraine warns against drop in aid due to Israel-Iran escalation

KYIV: Ukraine said on Saturday it hoped the military escalation between Israel and Iran would not lead to a drop in aid to Kyiv, at a time when European support is stalling without US engagement.

Israel unleashed large-scale attacks on Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear and military facilities, high-ranking generals and atomic scientists.

Iran in return launched barrages of drones and missile at Israel.

The escalation sparked international calls for restraint as fears of broader conflict grow.

In Kyiv it also sparked anxiety about future supplies of military aid, fearing Washington might relocate more resources to beef up the defence of its close ally Israel.

“We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this,“ President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “Last time, this was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian leader warned that Europe's support was already stalling without Washington's engagement.

“Europe has not yet decided for itself what it will do with Ukraine if America is not there,“ he said.

The return to the White House of US President Donald Trump has upended the West's provision of aid to Kyiv.

It has left Europe scrambling to work out how it can fill any gap in supplies if Trump decides to pull US military, financial and intelligence support.

Zelensky urged the United States to “shift tone” in its dialogue with Russia, saying it was “too warm” and would not help to end the war.

Trump has sought rapprochement with Moscow and held three phone calls with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin so far this year.

He has stunned NATO allies with the stark change in policy from that of the previous US administration, which aborted almost all contacts with Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Israeli attacks on Iran also drove oil prices up, which Zelensky said would benefit Russia.

“The attacks led to a sharp rise in oil prices. This is bad for us,“ he added, reiterating a call for the West to introduce price caps on Russian oil exports.

The Ukrainian leader said he hoped to raise the issue of price caps at a possible meeting with Trump in the near future.

He added, however, that the Israeli strikes might prove favourable for Kyiv if they lead to a drop in Iranian supplies of military equipment to Russia, which has relied heavily on Iranian-made attack drones.

More soldiers return home

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners on Saturday, the fourth such swap this week, under agreements clinched in Istanbul earlier this month.

Kyiv also said it had stopped Russian advances in the northeastern Sumy region.

The deals to hand over killed soldiers and exchange captured ones are the only agreements to have come out of two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul.

Russia has rejected calls to halt its three-year invasion. It has demanded Ukraine cede even more territory and renounce Western military support if it wants peace.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, the war has forced millions of people to flee their homes as towns and cities across eastern Ukraine have been flattened by heavy bombardments.

As part of the Istanbul agreements, Kyiv also said it had received another 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia.

It said Moscow had said they were those of “Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel”

Ukraine did not say whether it returned any bodies to Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia intensified its offensive along the front line, especially in the northeastern Sumy region, where it seeks to establish a “buffer zone”.

This zone is designed, ostensibly, to protect the Russian border region of Kursk, previously partly occupied by Ukraine.

Zelensky said Russia's advance on Sumy was stopped and that Kyiv's forces had managed to retake one village.

He said 53,000 men Russian soldiers were involved in the Sumy operation.