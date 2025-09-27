Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil station in Chuvashia, governor says

MOSCOW: Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in the Russian region of Chuvashia on Saturday, forcing the facility to stop working.

Regional governor Oleg Nikolaev announced the attack in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

He confirmed the incident occurred near the village of Konar, approximately 1,200 kilometres from Ukrainian territory.

Nikolaev reported no casualties and described the damage inflicted as only minor.

Ukraine has intensified its drone campaign against Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

These strikes specifically target refineries and export terminals to diminish Moscow’s export earnings.

The strategy also aims to foster domestic discontent within Russia and pressure the Kremlin into peace negotiations.

The sustained attacks have on some days reduced Russian oil refining capacity by almost one fifth.

They have also significantly curtailed exports from the country’s key ports.

This pressure has brought Moscow close to the point of having to reduce its overall oil production. – Reuters