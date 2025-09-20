UN chief warns against intimidation by Israel over West Bank annexation

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the international community should not feel intimidated by Israel amid its threats of annexing the occupied West Bank.

Guterres made these remarks during an interview at UN headquarters ahead of the organisation’s high-level week, where ten countries are expected to recognise Palestinian statehood.

He emphasised that retaliatory threats should not deter global efforts to address the ongoing situation in Palestinian territories.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is horrendous,“ Guterres said, describing it as the worst level of death and destruction he has seen during his tenure.

He highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including famine, inadequate healthcare, and people living without proper shelter in crowded conditions.

Israel has threatened to annex the West Bank if Western nations proceed with recognition plans during the UN gathering.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for annexation to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state” following the French-led push for statehood recognition.

The United States, Israel’s staunch ally, has refrained from criticising the war in Gaza or the annexation threats while condemning allies who support Palestinian statehood.

Guterres also addressed climate change concerns, warning that efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels risk collapsing.

He stressed the urgent need for countries to submit ambitious climate action plans fully aligned with the 1.5-degree target ahead of the COP30 meeting in Brazil.

The Secretary-General expressed concern that geopolitical tensions and trade rivalries have delayed the submission of Nationally Determined Contributions from many countries.

He called for determined pressure on nations to ensure their climate plans support the Paris Agreement goals, noting the planet is already 1.4 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels.

Guterres hopes the climate summit co-chaired with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revitalise global climate efforts before COP30. – AFP