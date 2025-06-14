WASHINGTON: The upcoming UN conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine has been postponed amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The High-Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution was scheduled to take place on June 17.

“However, due to the current circumstances in the Middle East that prevent regional leaders from attending the Conference in New York, and after informing the President of the General Assembly and the Secretariat, we will only open the meeting and proceed to propose the suspension of the Conference,“ the permanent missions of Saudi Arabia and France to the UN said in a joint statement.

Saudi Arabia and France said they are determined to resume the conference “at the earliest possible date.”

“We invite all states and observers to attend the opening meeting of the Conference at the General Assembly Hall on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 am,“ they added.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.