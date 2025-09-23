UN reports systematic Russian torture of Ukrainian civilians

GENEVA: Russian authorities have tortured civilian detainees in occupied Ukrainian territories in a widespread and systematic manner.

A new United Nations report states this pattern of serious violations of international law has persisted since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The findings are based on interviews with 216 civilians released from detention in occupied areas since June 2023.

A striking 92 percent of those interviewed provided consistent accounts of being tortured or ill-treated during their captivity.

Detainees described severe beatings with instruments like batons and sticks, along with electric shocks and mock executions.

Many also reported death threats against themselves or loved ones, various forms of humiliation, and being forced into stress positions.

The report notes that most interviewees were subjected to multiple forms of torture or ill-treatment while detained.

Ukrainian authorities reported approximately 1,800 civilians were detained by Russia as of May 2025, though the actual number is believed to be much higher.

Russia’s frequent disregard for legal safeguards and a severe lack of accountability have left many civilians without legal protection during detention.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk stated that people have been arbitrarily taken from streets in occupied territory and held for extended periods without proper legal basis.

He emphasised that the rights of civilian detainees severely impacted by the conflict must be prioritised in any peace negotiations.

The report also documented instances of torture and ill-treatment of civilians detained by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine held more than 2,250 conflict-related detainees in official facilities as of late July, with the vast majority being Ukrainian nationals.

Many Ukrainian citizens were detained on national security charges, such as treason and espionage, within government-controlled territories.

Others faced collaboration charges for interactions with Russian occupying authorities, which included a broad range of ordinary work.

People have been prosecuted for carrying out essential services like emergency response, construction, humanitarian relief, and garbage removal during the occupation. – AFP