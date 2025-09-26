UN to vote on Iran sanctions as China and Russia seek delay

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will again address the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program on Friday.

China and Russia are seeking more time for diplomacy just before new sanctions against Tehran take effect.

European powers have triggered the return of sweeping UN sanctions due to Iran’s lack of cooperation.

These sanctions are scheduled to go into effect at the end of Saturday.

China and Russia will present a draft resolution proposing a six-month delay until April 18, 2026.

The Europeans have moved to “snap back” sanctions that were lifted a decade ago under the international nuclear agreement.

Former US president Barack Obama’s administration negotiated the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement during his first term and imposed sweeping unilateral US sanctions.

The draft resolution calls on all initial parties to the deal to “immediately resume negotiations.”

Several diplomats expressed doubt that Russia and China would secure the nine votes needed for passage.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Iran could still avoid sanctions but had only hours left.

Macron met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He urged Iran to reverse steps taken after an Israeli and US bombing attack in June.

Macron said Iran must allow full access to UN nuclear inspectors and immediately resume negotiations.

Iran must also offer transparency on highly enriched uranium whose whereabouts are unknown.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his British counterpart Yvette Cooper to discuss the dispute.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Araghchi “strongly criticized the position of the three European countries as unjustified, illegal and irresponsible.” – AFP