UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an ‘abomination’

BERLIN: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Tuesday hit out at a recently-established, US-backed system for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

“The newly created so-called aid mechanism is an abomination that humiliates and degrades desperate people,“ Philippe Lazzarini said at a press conference in Berlin.

“It is a death trap costing more lives than it saves,“ he said.

The establishment of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was announced by the United States in early May after Israel completely cut off supplies into Gaza for more than two months.

Officially a private organisation, the GHF began operations on May 26, sidelining UNRWA, which has long spearheaded efforts to assist the population in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas militants and earlier this year banned the agency from operating on Israeli soil or contacting officials.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the foundation over concerns that it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

The GHF’s aid efforts have been marred by violence with scores of Palestinians killed while trying to reach distribution points.

According to figures issued on Saturday by the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, at least 450 people have been killed and nearly 3,500 injured by Israeli fire while seeking aid since late May -- many close to GHF sites.

Israel has denied the accusations.

Lazzarini on Tuesday called for UNRWA to be regain access to the Palestinian territory and restart its aid efforts.

“The humanitarian community, including UNRWA, has the expertise and must be allowed to do their job and provide assistance with respect and dignity,“ he said.

“There is no other alternative to address the challenges of spreading hunger in the Gaza Strip.”