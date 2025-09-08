US and EU to increase pressure on Russia with new sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared that Washington stands ready to intensify pressure on Russia through coordinated action with European partners.

Bessent emphasised that Europe must follow America’s lead to effectively force Moscow into negotiations following Russia’s largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine since the invasion began.

He revealed that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance held productive discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen about potential joint measures.

“We are talking about what can the two -- EU and the US -- do together,“ Bessent stated during his appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” programme.

The Treasury Secretary stressed that secondary sanctions targeting countries purchasing Russian oil could collapse Russia’s economy and bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Trump has previously threatened penalties against nations buying Russian oil but has so far only imposed secondary sanctions on India.

Bessent’s comments follow overnight attacks where Russia launched its most significant wave of drones and missiles against Ukraine despite Trump’s efforts to halt the conflict.

The US administration believes coordinated sanctions between America and Europe represent the most effective path toward compelling Russia to negotiate.

Bessent confirmed ongoing discussions between US and EU officials regarding implementing additional pressure measures against Russia. – AFP