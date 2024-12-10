US approves $1.2 bn sale of munitions to UAE

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced the approval of a $1.2 billion sale to the United Arab Emirates of precision munitions for multiple launch rocket systems.

The proposed sale of the GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner,“ the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

It will “improve the United Arab Emirates’ capability to meet current and future threats by modernizing its armed forces,“ the statement added.

The State Department approved the possible sale of the munitions to the UAE, and the DSCA on Friday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.