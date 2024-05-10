US asks immigrants from four countries to leave when their 2-year permits under ‘parole programme’ expires

ISTANBUL: Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who entered the US through a “parole programme” must leave the country when their two-year permits expire if they do not secure another legal way to stay, the Biden administration announced on Friday.

Anadolu Agency citing the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the programme, introduced during President Joe Biden’s term, aimed to reduce illegal border crossings.

The initiative allowed people from these nations to apply for parole and enter the US legally on commercial flights. Officials say the effort has been successful, with illegal crossings dropping 99 per cent since it began in 2022 for Venezuelans and 2023 for the other nationals.

“This two-year period was intended to enable individuals to seek humanitarian relief or other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible, and to work and contribute to the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

Anyone who has not applied for asylum or another status “will need to depart the United States prior to the expiration of their authorised parole period or may be placed in removal proceedings after the period of parole expires,” the department said.

An official familiar with the programme told the daily that only a small percentage of participants are likely at risk of losing their parole status after two years. If referred for deportation, these people could face years of delays in the heavily backlogged US immigration courts.

Despite the upcoming expiration deadlines, the parole programme will continue to admit up to 30,000 new applicants per month, according to officials.

- Bernama, Anadolu Agency