US proposes Gaza peace plan to end war and return hostages

WASHINGTON: The White House has released a peace plan for Gaza proposing an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

This proposal includes the return of all hostages, both living and deceased, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement.

The plan states that the war will immediately end if both sides agree to the proposal.

Israeli forces will withdraw to agreed upon lines to prepare for the hostage release.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences.

Israel will also release 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the start of the war on October 7, 2023. – Reuters