US rejects WHO pandemic reforms under Trump administration

WASHINGTON: The United States has formally rejected amendments to the World Health Organization’s pandemic response framework, with the Trump administration arguing the changes infringe on national sovereignty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced the decision, stating the reforms risk undue interference in US health policy.

“We will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy or personal liberties,“ Rubio and Kennedy said in a joint statement. The rejected amendments, agreed upon at the 2024 World Health Assembly, aimed to strengthen global disease response mechanisms, including provisions for equity in health emergencies.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment, stating the amendments “are clear about member states sovereignty” and do not mandate lockdowns. The reforms included a commitment to study developing nations’ needs during health crises.

Conservative groups in Britain and Australia have also opposed the changes, fearing overreach. The US had already begun withdrawing from the WHO earlier this year, following Trump’s return to office. The Biden administration had participated in 2024 negotiations but refused consensus over intellectual property concerns.

Rubio and Kennedy criticized the WHO for alleged susceptibility to political influence, particularly from China. Tedros defended the organization as impartial, working “with all countries to improve people’s health.” - AFP