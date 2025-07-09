US restricts Chinese farmland purchases over security concerns

WASHINGTON: The United States government has announced new restrictions preventing Chinese nationals and other foreign entities deemed as security threats from purchasing American farmland. The policy shift comes amid growing concerns over foreign ownership of agricultural land near sensitive military installations.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the move as necessary to counter what she termed a “massive threat” to national security. She unveiled the National Farm Security Action Plan alongside other senior officials, stating that foreign acquisitions of farmland could be weaponised against US interests.

“American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland,“ Rollins said. The administration also plans to reclaim land already purchased by China and other nations classified as security risks.

China currently ranks 20th among foreign owners of US agricultural land, holding approximately 277,336 acres as of late 2023, according to USDA data. Among the notable Chinese-owned entities is Smithfield Foods, acquired by WH Group in 2013.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasised additional safeguards for military installations, stating that the Pentagon would block sales of nearby farmland to foreign adversaries. “As someone who’s charged with leading the Defense Department, I want to know who owns the land around our bases,“ he said.

The new measures reflect heightened scrutiny over foreign investments in critical sectors, particularly agriculture, as geopolitical tensions persist. Officials reiterated that the policy aims to safeguard national interests while maintaining transparency in land ownership. - AFP