WASHINGTON: The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Friday to let Donald Trump immediately fire the head of a federal watchdog agency after a judge's order had temporarily blocked the Republican president from ousting the official.

The court postponed action - for now - on the Justice Department's request to lift a the judge's February 12 order that had temporarily blocked Trump's removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel while litigation continues in the dispute. The independent agency protects government whistleblowers.