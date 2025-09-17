US tech giants pledge $42 billion investment in UK AI during Trump visit

LONDON: US technology companies have pledged investments totalling $42 billion in Britain’s artificial intelligence sector during President Donald Trump’s state visit.

The UK and US governments simultaneously announced a “Tech Prosperity Deal” involving cooperation on nuclear and space technology development.

Microsoft committed $30 billion over four years in its largest ever UK investment, with half allocated to cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

The company plans to build Britain’s largest supercomputer as part of this expansion.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella stated the company remains committed to creating opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Google announced plans to invest £5 billion ($6.8 billion) over two years to power its AI initiatives and strengthen cybersecurity capabilities.

The search giant expects this investment to create 8,250 jobs annually within the United Kingdom.

British firm Nscale partnered with OpenAI and Nvidia to establish a UK version of the Stargate large-scale AI infrastructure initiative.

Nvidia pledged to deploy 120,000 advanced GPU chips across the country, representing its largest European rollout to date.

The government stated the project aims to develop a platform for deploying OpenAI’s technology on sovereign UK infrastructure.

Major financial institutions including Bank of America, BlackRock, and Citi Group committed approximately £1.75 billion to expand their UK operations.

Britain and the United States plan to accelerate development of new nuclear power projects as part of their technology partnership.

The UK government described this nuclear cooperation as central to building clean homegrown power and ensuring energy security.

Both countries will drive AI-powered healthcare solutions focusing on precision medicine and chronic disease management.

The partnership includes developing revolutionary quantum computers for deployment across healthcare, defence, and finance sectors.

NASA and the UK Space Agency intend to collaborate on AI models supporting science and exploration missions. – AFP