US teen forced to live in dog cage: prosecutor

NEW YORK: US authorities have charged a couple who allegedly forced a teenager to live in a dog cage and abused her for years, they said on Wednesday following her escape from apparent captivity last week.

The prosecutor in Camden County, New Jersey, said the pair were arrested and charged for confining and abusing the child who lived in their home for over seven years.

“The victim advised detectives that Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, had been abusing her since approximately 2018,“ the prosecutor and local police said in a joint statement.

“Around that time, she was removed from school in the sixth grade at Spencer’s discretion and confined to her home. She stated that shortly after this, she was forced to live in a dog crate for approximately one year and was let out periodically.”

Following her escape on May 8, the girl, who has not been named and is now 18 years old, sought help from a neighbor and subsequently disclosed the years of alleged abuse.

Spencer and Mosley were charged with a host of crimes including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The girl was forced to live in “squalid conditions alongside numerous dogs, chinchillas, and other animals,“ according to the statement.

“Detectives learned that a 13-year-old who also lived in the home was removed from school years earlier at Spencer’s discretion as well. Both girls were allegedly homeschooled.”

After the year in a dog crate, the older victim was allegedly made to reside in a padlocked bathroom where she was chained up.

She told investigators she would only be let out of the bathroom when family visited.

“At other times, she was forced to live in a bare room with just a bucket to use instead of a toilet,“ the statement read.

“She explained the bare room had an alarm system that would alert Spencer and Mosley if she tried to leave.”

The victim also reported being beaten with a belt, as well as being sexually abused by Mosley.